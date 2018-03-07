India will learn from their mistakes, says Rohit after SL loss

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has the opinion that Indian team will showcase better performance and believes that his players will learn from their mistakes after losing the opening game against Sri Lanka by five wickets on Tuesday in Colombo. Kusal Perera's brilliant 66 off 37 balls and some crucial contributions from the middle-order helped Sri Lanka beat India. After the Indian batsmen put up a decent target of 175, their bowlers failed to make a mark as the hosts hammered…

Kusal Perera’s brilliant 66 off 37 balls and some crucial contributions from the middle-order helped Sri Lanka beat India. After the Indian batsmen put up a decent target of 175, their bowlers failed to make a mark as the hosts hammered the bowlers all around the park.

Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (2/37) and Washington Sundar (2/28) provided the crucial breakthroughs to control the run flow. Towards the end, Dasun Shanaka (15 not out) and Thisara Perera (22 not out) played sensibly and helped their team clinch the match.

“A lot of credit must go to Sri Lanka, to their whole batting group. I’m sure we will learn from our mistakes,” Rohit said after the match. Rohit also said that the batsmen could have stretched the target towards the end.

“I think it was a par score, definitely something we could have defended. We could have accelerated a bit more towards the end. It was a decent wicket,” he said.

“We all know on a wicket like that you need your batting as strong as possible. Our squad is well equipped with plenty of all-rounders and that offers the balance to the side,” he added.

Commenting on the new-look bowling line-up, Rohit said: “I felt we’ve got enough experience in our bowling line-up. They are very much new into the scene, they have had enough experience having been in these situations before.”

India take on Bangladesh in their second match on Thursday at the same venue.