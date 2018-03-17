Indian Army can also “cross the border” to protect country if needed: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in his aggressive warning for Pakistan today said that the Indian Army was ready to not only protect the country from within but can also "cross the border if needed". Speaking during the News18 India Rising Summit, he further appreciated the Indian Army for its valour and said that India wanted good ties with Pakistan, provided it stopped aiding terrorists. "Now the US is condemning Pakistan. I don't know what happened to Pakistan.…

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in his aggressive warning for Pakistan today said that the Indian Army was ready to not only protect the country from within but can also “cross the border if needed”.

Speaking during the News18 India Rising Summit, he further appreciated the Indian Army for its valour and said that India wanted good ties with Pakistan, provided it stopped aiding terrorists.

“Now the US is condemning Pakistan. I don’t know what happened to Pakistan. We want good relations with Pakistan but it has refused to accept our offer of friendship. Pakistan is giving legitimacy to UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed who is establishing a political party there and wants to contest in elections,” he said.

The Minister said the government was keen on finding a permanent solution to the Kashmir problem and was open to speak to anyone. To resolve the Kashmir issue, Rajnath Singh said, the government-appointed interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma, a former Intelligence Bureau chief, is moving forward and has invited people from all sections for talks.

He said Kashmir’s children were like his own and would not allow anyone brainwash them into radicalisation. “I want to tell those who are trying to teach jihad to innocent Kashmiri youths that they should first learn the real concept of jihad in Islam.”