Indian Army plane crashes in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum, minor injuries to pilots

Ranch: According to the information given by the police, an Indian Army plane crashed in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Tuesday. According to Jamshedpur Senior Superintendent of Police Anup T. Matthew, the plane crashed in Koema Swarnarekha river. Both pilots parachuted to safety but were admitted to the Bahragora Hospital after suffering injuries.

