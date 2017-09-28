Indian army ready for more surgical strikes

New Delhi: On the first anniversary of India’s surgical strikes, which destroyed number of terror launchpads supported by the Pakistan Army, the Indian Army is taking nothing for granted.

Top Army officers are of the opinion that the strikes did send a message across and that Pakistan was well aware that similar action could be repeated.

“Surgical strikes were conducted to drive home the point that we can go across and strike. We wanted to convey this message,” Lieutenant General Devraj Anbu said.

“It took a lot of planning to carry out last year’s strikes. After the success, the situation has changed. If required, such raids can be launched quickly by the Special Forces. The response time is lesser now,” an Army source said.

At this point of time, nearly 14 active terror launchpads across the LoC are under the radar of the Indian Army. The terror launchpads identified as highly active include Balakot, Garhi Habibullah, Batrasi, Mashar-e-Akshah, Abdullah bin Mausam, Dalai, Chela Bandi, Kotli, Dungi, Gulpar, Barali, and Mandakuli.

“The strikes were meant to send a message. They have understood and these things will follow, if required,” Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had said recently.