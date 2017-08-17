Indian army taking nothing for granted

By
Vipin Agnihotri
-

NEW DELHI: The Indian army is getting ready for more “shallow intrusions” or “needling probes” from China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) along the LAC.

This has come after a border personnel meeting (BPM) in Ladakh yesterday to to calm down tempers.

However, it is for sure that PLA is not going to try anything near the already restive Sikkim-Bhutan-Sikkim tri-junction because of the better positioning of Indian troops.

The Indian defence establishment firmly believes that China is not going to opt for a full-fledged war despite its major build-up of troops.

The good news is that communication channels are also being kept open, with some sweeteners thrown in for good measure.

Theoretically speaking, Indian troops till some years ago were at a huge disadvantage in the Pangong Lake. But after the Indian troops included 17 new high-speed interceptor boats, experts are of the opinion that they have been implementing strong reconnaissance and area domination patrols in the region over the last three years or so.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH