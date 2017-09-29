Indian Army’s surgical strike on terror launch pads in Pak completes one year

It been one year since the Indian Army carried out a surgical strike on terror launch pads in Pakistan on intervening night of September 28 and 29 in 2016.

The action carried on for more than five hours not only turned out to be a huge blow to terrorists setting up major attacks in India but also took revenge of the Uri attack that left 17 Army personnel killed.

The main point of concern today might be that as to what India achieved in one year since the surgical strike. The key thing that emerged out from this was that when it comes to taking as stand regarding the national security and Indian armed forces, India does not let things go that easily.

On the other hand reports say that there has been a spike in the number of ceasefire violations since then, but Pakistan has even in the past not abstained from motiveless firing along the Line of Control.

On September 29, DGMO Lt General Ranbir Singh announced that India had conducted a surgical strike on terror pads across the Line of Control using ground forces, inflicting “significant casualties” on terrorists and those supporting them.