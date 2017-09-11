Indian Navy’s all-women team starts a ‘historic’ journey

Goa: In a proud moment for the country, a team of six-women Indian Navy officers yesterday embarked on an adventurous journey in their small sail boat to cover a distance of more than 21,600 nautical miles in eight months around the globe.

Point to be noted here is that INS Tarini sailed off the Goa port and would return in March next year. The mission has been undertaken in order to showcase the empowerment of women in the Navy. PM Narendra Modi, who is a staunch advocate of promoting women power in the forces, also offered his wishes to the crew.

The mission named ‘Navika Sagar Parikrama’ with six women officers led by Lieutenant Commander Vartika Joshi was flagged off by Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman in presence of Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar and Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lamba.

“This is not an occasion which can happen once in five years, once in 10 years. This is a historic day for India. A historic day, which will be marked in navigation history and globally,” Sitharaman said, after flagging off ‘Navika Sagar Parikrama’, the official name of the circumnavigation effort.

“Our women are going to stand out for doing something which mostly wouldn’t even have been thought of,” Sitharaman said at the event.

On the other hand, the crew’s head Vartika Joshi said the Prime Minister asked them to showcase the strengths of the country. During their voyage they will make four stops in different countries.

The first stop would be in Free-Mantle in Australia, New Zealand and then to Falklands before reaching their last stop in Cape Town in South Africa.

At the time of complete stretch of their journey, INSV Tarini would be monitored by a Naval command center apart from the Indian embassies in the countries from where these lady officers would be passing. The rescue zones of the different countries have also been apprised of the mission and they would also keep an eye on them.

Senior Navy officers said that the women officers would not be passing through the piracy infested zones and are quite prepared for meeting any eventuality in the sea.

The women in boat have established a close bonding with each other which would come in very handy during the long stay in the ship for next eight months.