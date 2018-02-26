Indian Premier League 2018: Ashwin to lead Kings XI Punjab

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be seen leading Kings XI Punjab for IPL 2018. He earlier played for Chennai Super Kings from 2009 to 2015 for Chennai Super Kings and for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, was bought by KXIP for Rs 7.6 crore in the player auction in January.

Ashwin, who has not played limited-overs cricket for India since the tour of West Indies in 2017, has picked 100 wickets from 111 IPL matches over the last decade.

“Ashwin is a master strategist and keen reader of the game and will undoubtedly bring his vast array of experience into play while leading the Kings. He is no stranger to VIVO IPL glory either. He has been a part of the IPL winning team twice in the past, and this season he will be hungrier than ever to add a third title to that list,” KXIP said in a media release on Monday.

“With a number of explosive players such as Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh and Aaron Finch in the side, it will take someone with the calm composure of Ashwin to be able to make tough decisions when the chips are down. He is no mug with the bat either. He has been seen contributing valuable runs to the team’s cause while playing for India and will certainly do the same for Kings XI.”

Ashwin said there would be no additional pressure because of the captaincy.

“I feel honoured to be trusted with the responsibility of leading such a talented bunch of cricketers,” said Ashwin, “I am confident of bringing out the best out of team mates. This is indeed a proud moment for me,” he told kxip.in. “There is no additional pressure on me as such. I first led my state side in first class cricket when I was 21. I have done it in the past and I am sure that I will enjoy the challenge.”