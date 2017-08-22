Indian shuttlers off to a flying start at BWF World Championships World Championships

HYDERABAD: Indian shuttlers began on a higher note at the BWF World Championships in Glasgow, with Kidambi Srikanth leading from the front.

Eighth seed Srikanth defeated Russia’s Sergey Sirant 21-13, 21-12 in just 29 minutes. Srikanth was barely bothered as the Russian kept fighting all the way through.

The top ranked Indian will face Lucas Corve in the second round. Ranked No.63, the Frenchman may find it difficult against the world No.8 Indian. Srikanth’s academymate Sameer Verma was in full flow against Pablo Abian. After a continuous onslaught by Sameer, the Spaniard retired at 4-17 in the second game.

On the other hand mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Maneesha made a great comeback to beat Chun Hei Tam and Tsz Yau Ng of Hong Kong 24-22, 21-17 in the mixed doubles first round.

The Indians, who lost to the same pair at the Malaysian Open in January, were trailing 13-18 in the first game before they wiped off the deficit securing five successive points. From 18-18 both the teams played well before the Indians scored two important winners at 22-22 to take the game. In the second game, Satwik-Mane esha broke free from the 13th point and dominated their rivals.

Prajakta Sawant joined the other Indians in the second round as the Mumbai girl and her Malaysian partner Yogendran Khrishnan came back after losing the second game to beat Lu Ching Yao and Chiang Kai Hsin of Chinese Taipei 21-15, 13-21, 21-18.

The other Indian mixed doubles pair of Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa got a walk over against Australia’s Sawan Serasinghe and Setyana Mapasa.

It seems that Indian are looking very much confident and might prove their mettle in the ongoing BWF World Championships in Glasgow and are expected to do wonders keeping in mind the fact that they showed some brilliant form in the recent past as well.