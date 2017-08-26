Indian team still looking for experiments in ODIs

PALLEKELE: After winning the second one day match by a whisker, Indian team is still focusing on the experimentation in the matches to come. Indian fielding coach R Sridhar stated that the team will not be discouraged by the middle-order collapse in the second ODI against Sri Lanka, and continue with experimentation policy.

India lead the five-match series 2-0 with the third ODI to be played here on Sunday. “The way we look at every game is that we take something into the next game and the remaining part of the series. I think the way the last game shaped up was a wonderful learning curve for us,” Sridhar said today.

“Even before the series started, we all knew that there was going to be some experiments from us going ahead over the next 18 months. It has been a great learning.”

“Akila Dananjaya bowled brilliantly in the last game. We take that forward, and we’ll make sure we won’t repeat the same mistakes going forward. “We wanted give the other players a hit because Rahul hadn’t batted in the middle in a one-day game so we wanted to give him that opportunity. It was just an experiment. (But) It won’t stop.

“We will try out different players in different slots to get the best exposure to get the best out of each player. That’s the endeavour of the team management,” he added. “MS leaves no stone unturned to make sure he is at his best going into every game. He knows his body best and he knows what he needs to do. He is such a thorough professional.

“On Thursday, Hardik Pandya was cramping. He’s perfectly alright now. He should be ready for the next game,” Sridhar said.

“There is no dearth of motivation as far as the players here are concerned because the biggest motivation is that they are representing the country. As far as differing fielding drills: it all depends on the workload. If someone is playing five or eight games on the trot, we are very careful with workload.”