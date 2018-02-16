India’s exports dip by 9.80% in Jan

According to the official data, India’s exports have dipped by 9.80 per cent to $24.38 billion in January, from $27.03 billion worth of merchandise shipped out in December 2017. On the other hand official data depicted that on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis, the exports for January grew by 9.07 per cent to $24.38 billion from $22.35 billion reported for the corresponding month of last year.

“Exports during January 2018 have exhibited positive growth of 9.07 per cent in dollar terms vis-a-vis January 2017. Exports have been on a positive trajectory since August 2016 to January 2018 with a dip of 1.1 per cent in the month of October 2017,” the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

Exports during January 2018 were valued at $24,383.97 million as compared to $22,356.32 million during January 2017. The data pointed out that healthy growth in exports was led by “Engineering Goods (15.77 per cent), Petroleum Products (39.5), Gems and Jewellery (0.89), Organic and Inorganic Chemicals (33.6), and Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (8.6)”.

“Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in January 2018 were valued at $17,523.24 million as against $16,607.36 million in January 2017, an increase of 5.51 per cent,” the ministry said.