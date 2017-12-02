India’s Forex reserves mounts to $1.2 billion

According to the official data released, India’s foreign exchange (Forex) reserves slightly mounted by $1.20 billion as on November 24, 2017.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly statistical supplement released on Friday showed that the overall Forex reserves rose to $400.74 billion from $399.53 billion reported for the week ended November 17.

India’s Forex reserves comprise of foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs) and the RBI’s position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).