IndiavsSri Lanka: Hosts will look to bounce back in second Test

Following to the comprehensive win in the first Test match, in-form India will look forward to register a win and seal the three match Test series against Sri Lanka while the hosts would look to bounce back when the two sides will meet at the Sinhalese Sports Club tomorrow.

India managed a 304-run victory in the first Test with opener Shikhar Dhawan scoring plenty of runs as he smashed a 168-ball 190 in the first innings to steer India to a mammoth total of 600 and take a concrete hold of the match which ultimately they never let go.

Dhawan was given Man-of-the-Match and now skipper Virat Kohli has a problem of plenty options with him to decide for the opening slot.

Abhinav Mukund also scored a crafty 81 in the second essay which had Kohli’s unbeaten 103. Rahul, who laid low in the first Test with viral fever, has now recovered and if he is successful in proving his fitness for this Test, the toss-up will be between Shikhar Dhawan and Abhinav Mukund for the second opener’s slot.