IndiGo offering flight at Rs 899!

Airline IndiGo’s offer for as less as Rs 899 on select routes opened today. The bookings under the latest New Year 2018 offer is applicable on travel between February 1, 2018 and April 15, 2018 and can be made till January 10, 2018, according to the airline’s website – goindigo.in.

The limited period offer which opened today will be available for potential customers till Wednesday. Notably, IndiGo tickets on flights between Delhi and Chandigarh were available for a fare of Rs 899, according to the airline’s website – goindigo.in.

Other economical routes include Delhi to Jaipur, where the all-inclusive price was seen to be Rs 999. Notably, the fares were seen at Rs 1,099 from Delhi to Amritsar; Rs 1,299 from Delhi to Dehradun, and Rs.1,399 on those hailing out of Delhi to Nagpur, according to the airline’s website.

Many airlines operating in the domestic market offer discounts around the New Year holiday season to attract passengers during a period marked with high demand. Low airfares have sparked a strong growth in air travel in the country. The government’s regional air-connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik) aimed to provide opportunity to the masses to fly with fiscal incentives saw heavy demand as airlines rush to grab a pie of the skies.