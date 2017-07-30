‘Indu Sarkar’ has been my most daring role yet: Neil Nitin Mukesh

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh who was recently seen in the movie ‘Indu Sarkar’, said that ‘Indu Sarkar’ has been his most daring role yet.

Neil, who has earlier featured in films like Johnny Gaddaar, New York, Wazir and Jail went on to say: “Indu Sarkar has been my most daring role yet.”

Neil portrayed the role of a ‘Chief’ in the Madhur Bhandarkar directorial, which released on Friday. His look is inspired by late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s younger son Sanjay Gandhi.

The actor took to tweet, “On the sets of Golmaal Again. Wanted to take a minute to thank you all for all the appreciation, love and respect you all have shown for Indu Sarkar. It’s extremely encouraging for an actor when his audience reacts so positively.”

“With this you have instilled the faith in me that I should forge ahead and take up even bigger challenges as an actor. I am ready,” he added.

Indu Sarkar is political thriller film, set in the Emergency period of 1975-1977 in India.