IndvAus: Australia win the toss and elect to bat first

Australia today won the toss and elected to bat first against India in the third one day international match played here at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson

Kohli stated: “We would have batted first as well. The pitch could play better for the batsmen under lights, maybe it will be a little slow during the day when it is dry. Under lights it is beautiful to bat on, I have played here before. The wrist spinners are going to turn the ball on any surface anyway, but hopefully we will get some turn during the day. We are playing the same team.”

Smith stated: “We are going to bat. I don’t read wickets too well, hopefully we can post a good total. The next three games are must-win for us. Finch and Handscomb are playing in place of Cartwright and Wade. We are trying to strengthen the middle-order a little bit, hopefully we can step up today.”