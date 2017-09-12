IndvsAus series all set, here’s what Laxman has to say!

New Delhi: India and Australia series is round the corner and one of greats of Test match cricket has something to offer before the start of the series to the Indian players. Former batsmen Laxman stated that even though skipper Virat Kohli and Australia skipper Steve Smith are not really the best of friends but they love to take the game on a very competitive note.

“This is absolutely the no.1 rivalry. Both teams will fight hard and it won’t be any different this season. None of us gave the Aussies a chance in the Test series, but they were most competitive. Coming to Kohli and Smith, they are modern day greats. The impact they have had at the international level is exemplary. On field you mean business and you don’t need to be friends. They will be aggressive and will go all out. That is the way it should be because it is a competition and there is no friendship. They are highly competitive,” he clarified.

Asked if this series would actually see the start of the preparations for the 2019 World Cup, Laxman begged to differ. “I believe the roadmap is already in place and experimentation has started already as was seen during the Sri Lanka series. The role of finisher is being fulfilled by Hardik Pandya.”

Laxman is mighty impressed with Kohli’s captaincy and feels that the positive attitude of the skipper actually rubs off on the other players and that has helped this Indian team become the dominating force that they have become in the last year.

“The way Kohli leads the team, he is positive and proactive. He is ruthless in his approach and this team is looking to improve on its own and not looking at the opposition. These guys wish to execute their own goals. I don’t see any weak link in this Indian team,” he said.