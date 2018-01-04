IndvsSA: India will face different challenges, says Philander

Capetown: South Africa speedster Vernon Philander on Wednesday gave India a warning ahead of the first Test match that there will be several challenges for the Indian team while combating on the South African soil. Opening match of the three-Test will be played at Newlands.

India had no trouble dismantling South Africa on home soil in 2015, winning 3-0 in spin-friendly conditions, but Philander said he knew that this series will pose different challenges entirely.

“They have played most of their games at home so it will be interesting to see how they go over here in South Africa,” he told reporters here. “It’s a total different ball game over here in South Africa so we’ll have to wait and see.

“We want to play our best cricket. 2015 was quite a different one going there and losing to them, but we want to make sure that we deliver at home on our own soil,” he added.

Ahead of the tour, India have expressed confidence in their own seamers, saying they have the firepower to finally win a Test series in South Africa. Philander also said that the hosts are not placing any extra importance on the wicket of India skipper Virat Kohli as the visitors aim of securing their first series win in the country this time around.