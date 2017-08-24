IndvsSL: Sri Lanka off to a flying start

Pallekele: Indian team today the toss and elected to field first in the second One-Day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Hosts have got off to a fine start after couple of slow over in the beginning and then it was flowery shot presentation by the openers. As soon as they got into the groove, they started hammering Indian bowlers in all directions like they did in the previous game. But, the key aspect in the last game was that the Sri Lankan batsmen succumbed to the Indian bowling even after getting a fine start.

Niroshan Dickwella is playing brilliantly and is looking in good touch against the seam bowling but the real test lies when the spinners will come on to bowl. This time Sri Lanka would be hoping to get to 300 runs mark so that they can count on the opportunity and put pressure on India.

India retained the same squad from the first ODI while for the Sri Lankan team Thisara Perera, Wanidu Hasaranga and Lakshan Sandakan sit out and Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya and Milinda Siriwardana come in their place.

India lead the five-match series 1-0 after having won the first encounter at Dumbulla by nine wickets.

Following are the teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga (captain), Angelo Mathews, Chamara Kapugedera, Milinda Siriwardana, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga, Vishwa Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera.