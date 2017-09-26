Infiltration bid foiled by army on LoC, one killed

Srinagar: According to the information given by the defence sources, one militant has been killed while the Army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Source added that the militant was killed in the Uri sector while trying to cross into the Indian side. “A weapon has been recovered. Search operation is going on in the area,” the sources added. Four Pakistani militants were killed by the security forces in Uri’s Kaghi forest area during an operation on Sunday.

The army thwarted a major attempted terror strike in Baramulla district in the early hours of Sunday, Deputy Commander, Uri Brigade, Harpreet Singh, told reporters during a press briefing on Monday on the recent Uri encounter.

Singh also said that intelligence suggested that the four militants had plans to carry out at a major terrorist attack at an Army camp.