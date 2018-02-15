Infiltration bid foiled by Indian Army on LoC

According to the information given by the defence sources, an infiltration bid was foiled by the army on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. Active and focused troops of the army noticed suspicious movements in Balakote area of the LoC early on Thursday.

“Troops fired and the group of intruding terrorists was forced to withdraw back into the Pakistani side. A search operation is now going on in the area,” the sources added.

The Pakistani Army on Wednesday also violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector of the LoC in Rajouri district.

“At around 7 p.m. using small arms, automatics and mortars they violated ceasefire. But our positions retaliated effectively and strongly,” the sources added. No casualty or damage was reported on the Indian side.