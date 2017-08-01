Injury forces Harmanpreet Kaur out of England’s T20 Super League

India cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur will miss out the action of the England’s T20 Super League as she has been ruled out of the series due to a shoulder injury.

Previously, Harmanpreet had signed on to play with Surrey Stars in the domestic T20 competition, but will now rest in the next month to recover from the injury.

The Indian, who became a household name in India after her unbeaten 171 against Australia at the ICC Women’s World Cup, has been ruled out of England Women’s Super League after struggling with a shoulder injury in the later stages of the tournament. The 28-year old helped her side reach the final of Women’s World Cup 2017, where they lost from the hosts by 9 runs.

Talking to media she stated that she was in bad shape in the later stages of the World Cup but the physios got her going. It would have been great to be a part of Kia League.

Last Sunday, the administration and politicians organised a grand welcome in her hometown Moga to celebrate her fabulous innings in the semi-final of WWC.