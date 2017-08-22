International cricket returns to Pakistan after nine years!

It will be a great time for the Pakistani cricket fans as they will get to see some International Cricket in Pakistan as West Indies have agreed to play a Twenty20 International series in November.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) today made it clear that tours by Sri Lankan and West Indies teams will commence from September onwards apart from a series of T20 matches against a World XI side in Lahore.

This will be the first time in nine years that Pakistan cricket fans will get to witness a season of international cricket in their country. No Test nation has toured the country since the 2009 terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team.

“Cricket West Indies and Pakistan Cricket Board are advancing discussions that will see the West Indies team play the T20 matches with Pakistan in Lahore in late November,” said a statement released by the PCB. The statement further added that the tour will be subject to the ICC World XI team’s visit to Pakistan.

“My mission statement is to bring back international cricket to Pakistan and hopefully we will be able to announce the full World XI side in next two to three days,” PCB chairman Najam Sethi told a news conference. The World XI series has been in discussions ever since the PSL final was held in Lahore in March this year.

Sethi said two Australian players had also confirmed their participation in the World XI side. “Rest of the players are from West Indies, England, Sri Lanka and New Zealand,” he said, adding, “The Indian board had not given clearance for any Indian player to be in the World XI side.”

“It was a very difficult task convincing the Sri Lankan board to send their team to Lahore once again but they have shown great courage in accepting our request and hopefully if security arrangements are confirmed they will come and play T20 matches in October.”