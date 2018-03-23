INX Media case: Delhi High Court grants bail to Karti Chidambaram

The Delhi High Court today granted bail to Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidamabaram, in the INX Media corruption case. Mr. Karti was arrested on February 28 by the CBI on his return from the United Kingdom, and his 12-day judicial custody was to expire on March 24 in the case. Justice S P Garg directed him to furnish a surety of Rs 10 lakh and imposed additional conditions including prior permission from the CBI if he…

The Delhi High Court today granted bail to Karti Chidambaram, son of senior Congress leader P Chidamabaram, in the INX Media corruption case.

Mr. Karti was arrested on February 28 by the CBI on his return from the United Kingdom, and his 12-day judicial custody was to expire on March 24 in the case.

Justice S P Garg directed him to furnish a surety of Rs 10 lakh and imposed additional conditions including prior permission from the CBI if he wants to leave the country.

His passport is already deposited with the authorities, his lawyers had told the court.

The court also said that while out on bail, Mr. Karti will not tamper with any evidence in the case.

The CBI had opposed his bail plea on the grounds that he has “already destroyed evidence” in the case and was an “influential” person.