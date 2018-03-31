IPL 2018: Big blow for KKR, injured Mitchell Starc ruled out of tournament

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have suffered a great jolt ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League tournament as their pace spearhead Mitchell Starc suffered a tibial bone stress fracture in his right leg and will not be present for the entire IPL season. "Mitchell Starc has a 'tibial bone stress in his right leg'. He will return home for further assessment after the Test and will miss the IPL," Cricket Australia tweeted. In the final Test…

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have suffered a great jolt ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League tournament as their pace spearhead Mitchell Starc suffered a tibial bone stress fracture in his right leg and will not be present for the entire IPL season.

“Mitchell Starc has a ‘tibial bone stress in his right leg’. He will return home for further assessment after the Test and will miss the IPL,” Cricket Australia tweeted.

In the final Test in Johannesburg, Starc was replaced for by South Australia’s Chadd Sayers. Starc will fly home after the series for further injury investigation and assessment.

Starc was roped in for a whopping sum of Rs 94 million by KKR and was tipped to lead the franchise’s bowling attack.

Sans the 28-year old fast bowler, KKR will now depend more on compatriot Mitchell Johnson.

It is understood that in accordance with the Player Regulations, KKR will now be allowed to choose a replacement from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP).