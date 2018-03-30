IPL 2018: Confident Mumbai Indians to defend crown

New Delhi: Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians would be looking forward to make a strong impact and defend their title for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). Apart from Rohit, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, West Indies star Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya have been retained from last year. Pandya and Bumrah were retained in the first-ever player retention event in January. The defending champions later used the Right to Match (RTM) card to keep…

New Delhi: Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians would be looking forward to make a strong impact and defend their title for this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL).

Apart from Rohit, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, West Indies star Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya have been retained from last year.

Pandya and Bumrah were retained in the first-ever player retention event in January. The defending champions later used the Right to Match (RTM) card to keep Pollard and Krunal in the squad.

However, some players who played key roles in Mumbai’s success last season like Nitish Rana, Harbhajan Singh and Mitchell McClenaghan have not been retained.

For this season, Mumbai have embellished their squad with left-handed West Indies opener Evin Lewis, young wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan and promising uncapped Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav.