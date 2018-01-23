IPL 2018: Indian Premier League to begin April 7

The IPL Governing Council (GC) today declared that the 11th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held from April 7 to May 27 with revised timings.

Accepting broadcaster Star Sports’ request, the IPL GC, which met here on Monday, has also allowed a shift in the timings of the matches, which will see the 8 p.m. games being advanced by an hour while the 4 p.m. afternoon games have now been pushed to 5.30 p.m.

Addressing the media here, IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said the tournament opener and final will be played here while the opening ceremony of the tournament will take place here on April 6.

“The broadcaster has requested for change in timings. By and large the GC has accepted it. It gets too late in the night if the game starts at 8 p.m.,” Shukla said.

“As far as the double headers on weekends are concerned. The 4 p.m. game will now be played at 5.30 p.m. There will be an overlap but the broadcaster says it has enough channels to show the games simultaneously,” Shukla added.