IPL 2018: RCB aim for their maiden title

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be looking forward to try their hands this time to win the title that they have not been able to do in the previous 10 seasons despite a strong team lineup comprising big stalwarts.

After retaining skipper Virat Kohli, swashbuckling batsman AB de Villiers and promising player Sarfaraz Khan, RCB did really well in the IPL auctions, buying players according to the team management’s demands.

Unlike the last season, the major advantage for the side is that they have both Kohli as well as de Villiers available for the initial matches of the league stage. The duo missed the early matches of the IPL 2017 due to injuries, which cost RCB dearly in the end.

The franchise bought as many as 21 players in the auction, among them Chris Woakes (Rs 7.4 crore), the most expensive purchase of the franchise. The others included New Zealand batsman Brendon McCullum and South Africa’s Quinton De Kock, as also Parthiv Patel, Mandeep Singh and Manan Vohra.

The southern franchise also has a good mix of the Indian players which could prove a game changer towards the end of the cash-rich league.

Apart from Parthiv, Mandeep, Vohra, the Bengaluru team have Washington Sunder, who proved his mettle in the recently concluded Nidahas Trophy in Sri Lanka, pacer Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Singh Chahal and Pawan Negi.