IPL 2018: Shreyas Iyer is in awe of coach Ricky Ponting

With less than a week to start of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Daredevils batsman Shreyas Iyer is very much impressed by the speech given by coach Ricky Ponting gave him goose bumps.

“He’s very aggressive and has a positive frame of mind. When he gave a speech to all of us on the first day, it gave us goosebumps,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Iyer as saying.

“His frame of mind was naturally about winning, everyone comes in and we talk a lot about process. When he came in, he had just one mindset at the time: that to win and he elaborated a lot on that.”

Ponting was appointed as the new coach of Delhi Daredevils in the IPL earlier this year. He succeeded former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid in the role. The Australian’s aggression and winning approach has already given “goosebumps” in the team camp, says right-hand batsman Shreyas Iyer.

Iyer, a right-arm off break bowler, who has also played under Dravid in the IPL, added that Ponting’s approach to T20s varied from that of the Indian.

“Dravid is calm and cool, he likes to follow the process and nurture the kids. Ponting is opposite, but their frame of mind is the same. Both are equally good in their own way.”