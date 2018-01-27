IPL auction live: Ben Stokes sold for Rs 12.5 cr to RR, KL Rahul for Rs 11 cr to KXIP

Indian Premier League 2018 auction began today as England all-rounder Ben Stokes was grabbed by Rajasthan Royals for a whooping amount of rupees Rs 12.5 crore while KL Rahul was picked by KXIP for Rs 11 crore with R Ashwin going to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 7.6 crore.

Daredevils spent Rs 9 crore to buy Aussie T20 specialist Glenn Maxwell, who played for KXIP last year.

Gautam Gambhir returned home after he was bought by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 2.8 crore.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings picked off-spin Harbhajan Singh for his base price of Rs 2 crore.

Kolkata Knight Riders paid Rs 9.4 crore for Mitchell Starc.