IPL auction live: Ben Stokes sold for Rs 12.5 cr to RR, KL Rahul for Rs 11 cr to KXIP

Indian Premier League 2018 auction began today as England all-rounder Ben Stokes was grabbed by Rajasthan Royals for a whooping amount of rupees Rs 12.5 crore while KL Rahul was picked by KXIP for Rs 11 crore with R Ashwin going to Kings XI Punjab for Rs 7.6 crore.
Daredevils spent Rs 9 crore to buy Aussie T20 specialist Glenn Maxwell, who played for KXIP last year.
Read:- IPL 10 Live: Delhi elect to bowl first against Gujrat
Gautam Gambhir returned home after he was bought by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 2.8 crore.
MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings picked off-spin Harbhajan Singh for his base price of Rs 2 crore.
Read:- IPL 10 Live streaming: RCBvsKXIP Match Prediction
Kolkata Knight Riders paid Rs 9.4 crore for Mitchell Starc.