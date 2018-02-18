Iran: 66 people on board dead in plane crash

Iran: According to the information given by the media reports, in an incident that took place in Aseman Airlines plane en route from Tehran to the south-western city of Yasuj, came down in the Zagros Mountains that killed 66 people on board in the crash.

The Red Crescent deployed search and rescue teams to the site near the city of Semirom in Isfahan province.

Flight EP 3704 left Tehran at 08:00 local time (04:30 GMT) and disappeared from radar about an hour later.

The aircraft crashed on Dena Mountain, 22km (14 miles) from Yasuj.

The plane was a French-made twin-engine turboprop ATR 72-500.

That on board were 60 passengers, two security guards, two flight attendants and the pilot and co-pilot.

“After searches in the area, unfortunately we were informed that the plane crashed. Unfortunately, all our dear ones lost their lives in this incident,” airline spokesman Mohammad Tabatabai said.

A child was among the victims, emergency services head Pir Hossein Kulivand was quoted as saying.

Bad weather had hampered rescue efforts. Emergency teams had to travel to the crash site by land rather than using a helicopter, Mr Kulivand said.