Irani Cup: Ashwin replaces Jadeja in Rest of India squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced that R Ashwin has been called in to replace an injured Ravindra Jadeja in the Rest of India squad for the 2017-18 Irani Cup, on Saturday (March 10).

“Jadeja suffered a side strain and has been advised rest,” stated the BCCI release.

Ashwin, who was supposed to lead the India A side in the recently concluded Deodhar Trophy, missed the tournament as he was advised a week’s rest following a niggle. However, according to the BCCI, he has now recovered and has been declared fit to play.

Jadeja did not feature in any of India’s three Tests in South Africa, and has been out of India’s limited-overs sides since July last year. He although played for Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in February, Jadeja didn’t bowl in their last three matches due to a side strain. Despite a two-week break, Jadeja is yet to recover from the niggle.

The Rest of India will face Vidarbha, the Ranji Trophy champions, in Nagpur from March 14-18.

Squad: Karun Nair (capt), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, R Samarth, Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Ankit Rajpoot, Navdeep Saini, Atit Sheth.