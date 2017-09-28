PANCHKULA: Looks like Haryana police have detected a series of irregularities in the registration of the high-end Lexus fleet of Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

Eight such Lexus Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) were part of Gurmeet’s convoy which entered Panchkula on August 25, the day of his conviction in a rape case.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim was moving about in this fleet of vehicles much before the cars were marketed in India. The pivotal factor here is that Toyota’s luxury car brand only entered the Indian market on March 24, 2017, with three models – RX450h, ES300h, LX450d/LX570 – to be brought to India as completely build units (CBUs). The Union government charges 120% of the cars’ expense for importing car via CBU.

Verification of the vehicles’ specifications have thrown up startling facts. Suspecting a major racket in the sale purchase or procurement of luxury cars, Haryana police has set a Special Investigation team (SIT) in Sirsa.