Irrfan Khan reveals his best friend’s name

Actor Irrfan Khan says his wife Sutapa Sikdar, who also produced his movie “Qarib Qarib Singlle”, is his best friend. “My wife is my best friend and we discuss everything. We often talk about my work and she thought producing a film like ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ would be great as the love story was unique,” Irrfan said in a statement.

“We studied in the same film school and my wife has a better understanding of many things than me, including performances. She has a lot of creative energy, which translated beautifully in this film and its story,” he added.

The movie, directed by Tanuja Chandra and starring Parvathy, will be showcased on &pictures on February 17. It is about two people with opposite personalities and sensibilities who meet via an online dating app. Irrfan believes love can be found anywhere.

“Love can happen in the most unexpected ways to people. Some meet their partners and spouses through friends, an arranged marriage set-up or matrimonial sites. A dating site is a cool platform to find someone who you think you’re compatible with. There shouldn’t be any stigma or any taboo around it,” he said.

However, he has an observation to make about the young generation that gets into a relationship very fast and the break up happens even faster.”Today’s generation is more impulsive than what we were. There is no peace in their life and most of them are impulsive decision makers. With time, they will all learn the importance of having that one special person with whom they can spend the rest of their life.”