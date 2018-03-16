Irrfan Khan suffering from this rare disease!

Mumbai: Bollywood ace actor Irrfan Khan who was last seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Hindi Medium’, is suffering from a rare disease named neuroendocrine tumour about which the actor himself tweeted recently after all the speculations people made about his health. The actor added in his tweet that the disease is not about the brain. To quote him verbatim, "As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain." The actor is going out of the…

Mumbai: Bollywood ace actor Irrfan Khan who was last seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Hindi Medium’, is suffering from a rare disease named neuroendocrine tumour about which the actor himself tweeted recently after all the speculations people made about his health.

The actor added in his tweet that the disease is not about the brain. To quote him verbatim, “As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain.” The actor is going out of the country to seek treatment and asked for wishes to be sent. For those who are wondering what this disease is all about, here we tell you.

What is Neuroendocrine tumour?

Neuroendocrine tumour, or shortened as NET, is basically a condition in which an abnormal tissue growth arises in the hormone producing nervous cells (or neuroendocrine cells) of the body. Such tumours can develop in the intestines, where they are the most common, in the lungs, pancreas or anywhere in the rest of the body.

An endocrine tumour refers to the development of tumours in the hormone-producing or the endocrine cells of the body. But when those cells are also nerve cells, the condition becomes neuroendocrine tumour.

Whether or not the tumour is serious depends on if it is benign or malignant. This depends on the affected body part and if the growth has spread to and affected other parts of the body.