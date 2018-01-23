Irrfan presence at 2018 Sundance Film Festival is awesome!

Actor Irrfan Khan has posted his image with co-stars from “The Puzzle”, David Denman and Kelly Macdonald while they met at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

Irrfan on Tuesday tweeted the photograph which also features the film’s director Marc Turtletaub. “Mark, Me, Kelly and David Denman. ‘The Puzzle’. Sundance Film Festival,” he captioned the image where the four are seen smiling at the camera.

The movie revolves around a character Agnes, taken for granted as a suburban mother who discovers a passion for solving jigsaw puzzles.

That unexpectedly draws her into a new world where her life unfolds in ways she could never have imagined.

“The Puzzle” is based on the 2010 Argentine film of the same name.