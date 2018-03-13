Irrfan starrer ‘Blackmail’ is all set of release

Mumbai: The makers of Irrfan Khan starrer “Blackmail” have announced that the film will hit the screens as scheduled on April 6. Earlie, there were rumours, that the actor’s health condition may affect the movie’s release. T-Series and RDP Motion Pictures made the announcement via a statement. Irrfan’s announcement that he was diagnosed with a rare disease and serious health challenges, had lead to speculation in the media and among his fans about the status of his upcoming projects. But…

Mumbai: The makers of Irrfan Khan starrer “Blackmail” have announced that the film will hit the screens as scheduled on April 6. Earlie, there were rumours, that the actor’s health condition may affect the movie’s release.

T-Series and RDP Motion Pictures made the announcement via a statement. Irrfan’s announcement that he was diagnosed with a rare disease and serious health challenges, had lead to speculation in the media and among his fans about the status of his upcoming projects.

But “Blackmail” makers met Irrfan, who is said to have told them he wanted the movie to get the best possible release. Bhushan Kumar and Abhinay Deo have expressed gratitude to Irrfan for his integrity and professionalism.

Deo, who has directed the film, said: “When I met Irrfan recently, he said please ensure that ‘Blackmail’ has a great release, emphasising that his film’s release date should not suffer owing to his ill health at this time.

“We will ensure ‘Blackmail’ has a great release.”

Kumar added: “Our prayers are with Irrfan and his family. We are hopeful that he will recover from his illness. As per his wish, we will release ‘Blackmail’ on April 6 in the best possible manner. The film also features Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao.