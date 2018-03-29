Is Deepika gearing up to sign another Hollywood project?

Mumbai: Bollywood’s ‘Queen of Hearts’ Deepika Padukone who was last seen in the much controversial and blockbuster movie ‘Padmavat’, is allegedly said to be gearing up to sign another Hollywood project after her debut in the Hollywood industry from ‘xXx: Return Of Xander Cage’ along with Vin Diesel. Deepika will also be seen in the forthcoming directorial venture of Vishal Bharadwaj along with actor Irrfan Khan but due to his illness the shoot of the movie has been pushed behind.…

According to the information given by a source, “With actresses like Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, who play some of the best roles Bollywood has to offer, on the lookout for similar characters in Hollywood films, it is imperative that they spend time to get these roles. While their agents will work on screening the films and managing scripts for the same, these stars will need to go meet, audition and screen test as well for all the characters for the films made by Hollywood majors.”

While Priyanka Chopra is now ready to shift her concentration back to Bollywood after her third season of Quantico and the film A Kid Like Jake, Deepika moves to the West.