Is Indian diet fulfilling protein requirements of your body? Click to know!

According to Indian Dietitian Association (IDA) the Indian diet has 50 per cent inadequate protein pattern and this fact was later on supported by the Protein Foods Nutrition Development Association of India (PFNDAI) which further recommended people to take extra intake of protein rich food as vegetarian diet can not solely fulfill the protein requirements of our body.

According to experts this issue is a matter of great concern for pregnant women who are vegetarians as they are unable to get proper protein intake until and unless they add milk to their diet.

B. Sesikeran, a pathologist went on to say: “Proteins from different sources complement each other. Even with a ratio of 5:1 cereals and pulses combination, the protein quality in terms of digestibility and bio-availability is only around 65 per cent when compared to milk protein.”

According to experts Indians are unaware of the good quality sources of protein and to eradicate this unawareness, IDA and PFNDAI aim to hold various seminars across the country to aware people of the protein rich diet and discuss protein related issues.

