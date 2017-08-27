Is Nargis Fakhri pregnant? Here’s what she has to say!

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri who was last seen in her recent movie ‘Banjo’ opposite Ritesh Deshmukh, is now the matter of buzz in the B-town as one of her airport photos in which she is seen hiding her face with her stomach bloating out is making a big news of she being pregnant.

This gave rise to speculations of her being pregnant. Reports suggested that Nargis hid her face on purpose as she flaunted her baby bump.

Now, Nargis has finally responded to the entire issue in a hilarious way. She posted the photo on her Twitter handle and wrote: “Here u go. I’ll do the job for you. And no I’m not pregnant ok maybe it’s a hamburger baby. But don’t tell the hamburglar!”

A few months ago, there were rumours that Nargis was soon going to marry Uday Chopra. The duo’s alleged affair and break-up have been the headlines for a long time.

Nargis and Uday were believed to have parted ways, but a few pictures of the two together at an airport in May had suggested a different scenario. Moreover, Nargis’s reaction to the shutterbugs had grabbed much attention as she had desperately tried to hide her face.

Soon, reports had started pouring in that the two were not only back in relationship, but also were set to tie the knot in near future. Nargis came across one similar report and had reacted to it on Twitter saying: “Wow u guys really love making stuff up. Now who started this rumour. I think u r dying for me to marry someone.”

The diva’s wittiest reply to the rumours about her pregnancy proved that she is not from the crowd of those who choose anger as their way to make people understand rather she kept her calm and gave a funny reply instead.