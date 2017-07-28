Is Ranbir Kapoor secretly dating Mahira Khan? Click to know!

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and actress Katrina Kaif’s separation became a huge topic of discussion. From the time they got separated, everybody was curious to know the reason behind their break up. Their fans were also eager to know that whether the two will be back together again or not but both Ranbir and Katrina never opened up to share anything about their relationship status. But according to a recent report it was found that the actor is secretly dating Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

Currently while interacting with AIB, the 34 years actor talked freely about his relationship status and stated that since the age of seven till now, he has been in a relationship. Beside that we know, before dating Katrina, the actor shared a strong bond with the dimple girl of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and after splitting up the two have managed to remain good friends and also did movies like ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and ‘Tamasha’ together.

While talking about his relationship status, ‘Jagga Jasoos’ actor went on to say: “This is the first time I am single and it’s amazing. You have a lot of time for yourself. I’m not meeting anybody. The only people you meet are the film industry people and eventually the only people you start talking to are actresses.”

In addition to that, when media asked the actor about if he is tired of dating actresses, he did not denied. However, the actor’s response made everyone to guess about his link up his Mahira.

By- Palak Bajpai