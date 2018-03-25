Is Whatsapp gearing up for a new feature?

Whatsapp is the most used commonly app by the people of today’s generation be it youngsters or older ones. In the era of modern technology, Whatsapp offer update quite often and keeps on including few new features to keep their users engaged. The Facebook-owned company now is speculated to launch a new feature that would seem like an advanced gif search feature is on its way soon. According to the information given by the facebook-owned company Whatsapp, in the latest…

Whatsapp is the most used commonly app by the people of today’s generation be it youngsters or older ones. In the era of modern technology, Whatsapp offer update quite often and keeps on including few new features to keep their users engaged. The Facebook-owned company now is speculated to launch a new feature that would seem like an advanced gif search feature is on its way soon.

According to the information given by the facebook-owned company Whatsapp, in the latest update that will be launched through the Google Play Beta Program will allow WhatsApp version 2.18.93 and would mark the beginning of a feature which will allow users to access gifs by sorting them into broad categories.

In a blog post, WABetaInfo, states that the advanced gif search feature will also likely add the ability to bookmark gifs which can be saved for quick access.

The post goes on to state that because of the feature being disabled for the time being, a number of beta testers who might have updated to version 2.18.93 may not see the feature immediately.

Apart from the new gif search feature the new update seems to be a minor update and does not bring any other evident additions to the app.