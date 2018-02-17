ISL: Bengaluru’s winning streak stopped, Pune comes into action

Bengaluru: FC Pune City with the help of a brilliant play prevented Bengaluru FC from registering a record run of six consecutive victories in the Indian Super League as they settled for a 1-1 draw at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Bengaluru FC had matched Chennaiyin FC’s five-match winning run of 2015 and were a match away from creating a record of their own. However, Sarthak Golui’s goal in the 20th minute gave Pune the advantage, while Miku ensured Bengaluru got at least a point with the equaliser in the 75th minute.

Bengaluru FC have already qualified for the semi-finals and continue to top the group with 34 points from 16 matches. They started the first half in a commanding fashion but 20 minutes into the game found themselves a goal behind.

The Pune goal came after Bengaluru FC right back Rahul Bheke’s poor clearance fell kindly for Marcelinho, who then made a darting run into the box before squaring the ball for his strike partner Emiliano Alfaro to have a strike at goal.

But he instead of putting his foot through, laid it off for Golui to do the rest. The home side enjoyed 60 percent of the possession in the first 45 minutes, and even after going a goal down they continued in the same fashion but failed to create clear-cut chances to go level.

After the restart, Bengaluru FC, who fielded a full-strength team, kept knocking on Pune City’s goal and got success when Miku netted his 12th goal of the season. In the frantic last ten minutes, both sides tried to look for a winner but the deadlock remained till the final whistle.