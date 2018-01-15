Israeli PM elated on India visit, to discuss bilateral relations soon

Netanyahu and Modi are expected to discuss a variety of subjects related to bilateral relations and the global situation.
Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on six-day visit to India, was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those present during the ceremony.
“It began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Israel, which created tremendous enthusiasm that continues with my visit here, which, I must say, is deeply moving for me and my wife and the entire people of Israel,” Netanyahu said after the ceremony.
“And, I think, it helps us flourishing our partnership to bring prosperity, peace and progress for both our people.” Netanyahu and Modi are expected to discuss a variety of subjects related to bilateral relations and the global situation.