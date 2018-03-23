Isro to launch GSAT-6A communication satellite onboard GSLV Mk-II

CHENNAI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) will launch communication satellite GSAT-6A onboard GSLV Mk-II (GSLV F08) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 4.56pm on March 29. This will be the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle’s 12th flight and sixth flight with indigenous cryogenic stage. The rocket will take off from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. According to Isro, GSAT-6A, weighing 2140kg, is a high power S-band communication satellite, just like its predecessor…

According to Isro, GSAT-6A, weighing 2140kg, is a high power S-band communication satellite, just like its predecessor GSAT-6. The mission life of the spacecraft is planned for 10 years.

The satellite will provide a platform for developing technologies such as demonstration of 6m S-Band unfurlable antenna, handheld ground terminals and network management techniques that could be useful in future satellite-based mobile communication applications.