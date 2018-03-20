It is important that audience connects with the story: Rani on ‘Hichki’

Mumbai: Bollywood’s veteran actress Rani Mukherji who was last seen in the women oriented movies like ‘Mardaani’, ‘No one killed Jessica’ and ‘Aiyyaa’, is all set for the release of the upcoming movie ‘Hichki’ and said that it is important that the audience connects with the story or storyline. While talking to the media, Rani went on to say: “I want to treat my 40 as my 20. And I want to do a lot of work… More and more…

While talking to the media, Rani went on to say: “I want to treat my 40 as my 20. And I want to do a lot of work… More and more movies. I want to enjoy bringing up Adira. It is going to be the most important years of her life, so I think it’s going to be a really really nice decade.”

The movie, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, is about Naina Mathur, who has a nervous system disorder, Tourette Syndrome, that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds. The film’s narrative focuses on turning disadvantages into opportunities.

In a way, it takes forward Rani’s knack for taking up roles which let the story take forefront over her stardom.

“Because for me, the story is that connect… Stories that are human, which have a strong emotional connect or the stories that connect with me or resonate with me as a person. I give more precedence to that.

She further added: “For me, it is important that the audience connects with the story or storyline, and when they connect with it, they connect with me and the character as well.”