It was great fun to work with Akshay sir: Divyendu Sharma

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Divyendu Sharma who was recently seen in the movie ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, said that it was great fun to work with Akshay Kumar in the movie and Akshay sir is very supportive as an actor.

“It was great fun to work with Akshay sir. We played brothers on screen and we were almost like brothers on the set. He’s very disciplined and he works on his scenes and his lines and everything,” Divyendu said in a statement.

“There’s so much you can learn from him. At the same time, after every scene, he used to ask me, ‘Can we do some improvisation or something?’ So, he’s very open and is very supportive that way, and he’s got a great eye for cinema,” he added.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film will premiere on Zee Cinema on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

The satirical comedy is in support of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan to improve the sanitation conditions, with an emphasis on the eradication of open defecation, especially in rural areas.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Divyendu said: “There’s this small film, which is releasing on October 6 which is called ‘2016: The End’. I have also completed shooting for another film ‘Assi Nabbe Poorey Sau’. It’s an indie film and has nothing to do with comedy.

“You will see a very different side of me and yes, I am doing other projects as well.”