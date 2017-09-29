It’s a baby girl for Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan are blessed with a baby girl. Kunal announced the happy news on social media and thanked everyone for their love and blessings.

Soha gave birth to a beautiful daughter on Friday. Both mother and the baby girl are doing well. An elated Kunal took to Twitter to share the news. He tweeted, “We are over the moon to share we have been blessed with a beautiful girl on this auspicious day Thank you for the love&blessings.”

This is the first child of the couple.

After dating for a long time, the couple got married in January 2015. Soha and Kunal are one of the adorable couples of the industry.