It’s fun to watch Hrithik Roshan perform: Karan Oberoi

The Greek god of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan, gave an all new meaning to dancing ever since he stepped in the industry. From the classic moves to hip hop and break dance, he has got the skills to allure the audience and bring them to their feet. And it’s not only us, but the whole industry agrees to the fact.

First on the list is Remo D’suza, the sensational choreographer, who couldn’t resist appreciating Hrithik. In an interview, he was asked about one actor he wishes to choreograph, and Remo named Hrithik without a second thought. He said, “Hrithik’s body language, expressions, and movements are perfect. You can actually discern every movement and step when he performs.”

Even today, the moment we hear songs like ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai”, our body instantly imitates the moves he taught us. A perfect amalgamation of gorgeousness and talent, Hrithik is indeed unbeatable in every zone. No matter whom you ask about the best dancer in the industry at present, the unanimous opinion would be ‘HRITHIK ROSHAN.”

In fact, for Karan Oberoi, it’s a fun to watch him perform. Karan, well-known TV actor, and vocalist in Band of Boys said, “Best dancer in our present generation has to be Hrithik Roshan. He makes the most difficult steps look so darn easy, and that’s the beauty of his performance. The most important aspect of any art form is your ability to express and enjoy it. And what I love about him is that he seems to be having so much fun while doing it. He dances with joy and an effortless ease. It’s fun to watch him perform.”

Well, we can’t agree less to what Karan said.

On the work front, Hrithik fans will see him transforming into Krrish for the fourth installment of the franchise. Recently on his birthday, father Roshan announced that the movie will be released on Christmas 2020.