Its important to feel good, says Aditi Rao Hydari

New Delhi: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari today stated that it is very important to feel good and added that looking good is subjective. Aditi describes her fashion sense as effortless.

Asked if it’s important for a celebrity to always look flawless, Aditi told media, “Looking good is subjective. I think it’s important for everyone to always feel good. No one can mess with that!”

“I love a lot of stuff, the boho vibe, the peppy vibe. I love vintage fashion, and of course, I love desi boho, street style. Basically, even if I’m dressing for the red carpet, I like to be effortless,” she said.

The actress, who on Tuesday unveiled the new collection of the watch brand Swatch, says she is a watch person.

Talking about the collection, she said, “It’s called Swatch x You. That’s Swatch by you. It’s about being playful and creative. You get to be the designer of your own watch. It all happens in under five minutes.”